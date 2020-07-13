Suicide car bombing in north Afghanistan causes casualties

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a suicide car bomber has struck in northern Samangan province, setting off a large explosion followed by a gun battle between other attackers Afghan forces. The officials say there are casualties but they could not provide the number of fatalities as the fighting is still underway. A provincial hospital chief says 43 wounded — mostly civilians and including children — were taken to hospitals in the area. A councilman says that the bomber targeted the provincial intelligence service department. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban are active in the province and have step up their attacks recently.