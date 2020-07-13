Temperatures slowly climb this week

Tonight: Variable clouds. Any showers or storms end. Patchy fog. Wind: Light Low: 57-62

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of showers or a few storms. Wind: NW 5-10 High: 74-79

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 53-58





Forecast Discussion:

Relatively quiet weather is expected to be in place tonight with lows in the 60s to near 70. Any isolated showers or storms in the evening fade. Skies bring variable clouds to clear conditions. Lows drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

A disturbance aloft slides in Tuesday afternoon and increases our scattered shower and storm chance to around 30%. Highs remain comfortable, by summer standards, in the upper 70s to around 80. Lows Tuesday night drop into the 50s.

A ridge of high pressure builds in over us Wednesday and we should see a fair amount of sunshine with highs in the low 80s. The ridge is short-lived and yields to a Great Lakes trough of low pressure Thursday. The most likely placement/travel of the trough brings the best chance of rain to areas west of Binghamton later in the day. Locations near east of Binghamton may stay dry through the daylight hours. The chance of rain west is 40%. Highs get into the mid 80s.





Friday brings partial sun and a lingering 30% chance of some shower/storm activity. Highs remain in the mid 80s. Temperatures should climb sizably Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks dry right now with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday may bring a few showers, but right now it looks like any activity would be isolated. The chance of precipitation as such is only 20%. Highs stay in the upper 80s. Heat indices both days climb into the low and possibly mid 90s.