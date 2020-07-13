Time to make masks mandatory? It’s not just a US debate

PARIS (AP) — Amid pervasive backsliding on social distancing, Britain has made makes mandatory in shops and France is weighing whether to require people to wear them in public places. Scientists say the two countries’ governments should have done so when they started lifting nationwide lockdowns instead of exposing their populations to the risk of vacinfections from mass dance parties and summer vacationers. Unlike in the United States European countries made masks mandatory as soon as they eased virus restrictions and reopened their economies. Britain and France took a more relaxed attitude, but are now reconsidering amid growing scientific evidence that the coronavirus spreads in the air.