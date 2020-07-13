Trump’s reelection operation hires 1,500 field staffers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican National Committee and President Donald Trump’s campaign say they have now hired 1,500 field staffers, aiming to convert their financial advantage over Democrats into votes in November. The joint field effort of the two organizations, Trump Victory, announced Monday the hiring of an additional 300 staffers set to hit 20 target states by Wednesday in the largest field operation ever mounted by a Republican. The goal is to turn out votes on behalf of Republicans up and down the ticket this fall. The Trump team says it’s on pace to eclipse the 2.2 million volunteer total that helped reelect President Barack Obama in 2012.