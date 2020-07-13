Warm, but less muggy

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-10” 30% High 80 (76-82) Wind NW 5-15 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with fog. Low 60 (56-62) Wind NW becoming W 3-8 mph

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.05” High 80 (76-82) Wind NW 3-8 mph

There will be a surface trough coming through today, but this, along with an upper level trough will give us showers and thunderstorms. These will dissipate into the evening.

With a northwest flow and another trough coming through, there will be the chance for some scattered showers.

High pressure will give us mostly sunny skies Wednesday. Enjoy the dry time.

A cold front moving in from the west will give us some showers later in the week. The best chance of rain will be Thursday with chance of showers decreasing into the weekend. We will be heating up again with highs in the mid 80s.

