70-year-old man sentenced for sex crimes against young girl

(WBNG) -- A town of Chenango man has been sentenced to more than a decade in jail for sex crimes against a child.

The Broome County District Attorney's Office says 70-year-old Larry G. Birt was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 10 years parole for 1st degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

The victim was a girl less than 11-year-old, according to the district attorney's office.

Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak says its unlikely Birt will ever reoffend based on his age and prison sentence.

Birt was arrested in August 2019 and pleaded guilty in January 2020.