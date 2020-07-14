Another beautiful day

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 30% 0-.10” High 80 (76-82) Wind NW 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Fog. Low 56 (54-60) Wind L&V

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82 (78-84) Wind L&V

The upper level trough is exiting, but we'll have a northwest flow again today. There will be the chance for some scattered showers. As a ridge builds in, we'll have quiet weather tonight and into Wednesday.

High pressure will give us mostly sunny skies Wednesday. Enjoy the dry time. Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday night.

A cold front moving in from the west will give us some showers later in the week. We could see a low developing along this slow moving front. This will give us showers and thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday.

We will be heating up again for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Another front could give us showers and thunderstorms by Monday.

