AP: Kyle Van De Water wins primary race for 19th Congressional District

(WBNG) -- The Associated Press has called Kyle Van De Water as the winner of the race for 19th Congressional District in the republican primary.

According to the AP, Van De Water has 12,159 votes. His opponent, Ola Hawatmeh, has 8,992 votes.

The New York Primary Election was held on June 23.

Van De Water will run against democrat incumbent Antonio Delgado for the congressional seat in November.

