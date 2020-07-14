Binghamton off-campus student housing market takes hit amidst uncertainty

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Much of the greater Binghamton area houses college students, as the student population grows at Binghamton University.

With many students now faced with uncertainty when it comes to the Fall semester, apartment and home owners who lease to students are getting nervous.

Empire Property Management in Binghamton says it's already seeing a number of students trying to break their leases.

Binghamton University released a plan approved by the governor that includes a mix of online and in-person classes. With the uncertainty of the coronavirus, however, Empire Property Management says many of their student tenants still haven't made a decision.

"People that have signed leases from a year ago now don't even know if they're going to be going back to school," said Office Manager Carol Wood.

Wood says if colleges move to online classes only, it would take a direct hit to property owners leasing apartments, and downtown Binghamton as a whole.