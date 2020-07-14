‘Black is Beautiful’: local brewery joins global movement to bring awareness to racial injustice through beer

WATKINS GLEN (WBNG) -- A Watkins Glen brewery is joining a global campaign to bring awareness to racial injustice and inequality through profits from a new beer.

Lucky Hare Brewing Company is a fairly new New York brewery that recently expanding over the last four years to two taprooms and it's own brewery in Watkins Glen.

Head Brewer Tony Cordova says the company is known for its variety of products, and now, it's adding a new ingredient -- change.

The brewery joined the worldwide 'Black is Beautiful' campaign. It was started by a Texas brewer, who provided a recipe, label and mission: raise awareness for racial injustice and inequality, through beer.

The campaign asks breweries to donate money made through their product to organizations that support related causes.

Lucky Hare says it's donating proceeds to the National Bail Out and Corning Pride.

Cordova explains, "We feel passionately about these causes, but we also feel passionately about beer and so when you put both those things together it just makes sense to work on it."

An impact he hopes extends far beyond just the dollar amount.

"I want people to realize that we need, you need to do something about it, about all this, it's such an important thing and it's such an important time that we need to go out and vote, we need to do our due diligence to hold the people accountable who are in power who are exploiting people, other people and that kind of thing is desperately important right now."

More than 1,000 breweries across the globe are participating.

You can buy the brewery's version of the beer here.