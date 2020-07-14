Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal stopped along a Florida highway to help a motorist stranded by a blown out tire. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that O’Neal stayed with the woman on Monday until deputies arrived at the scene. He fist-bumped the deputies who thanked him for his help. The woman is heard on the video posted to Facebook telling deputies that her tire blew out, forcing her to stop. O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, said he was passing through Gainesville.