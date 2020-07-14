Few shots at rain before big heat returns

Tonight: Variable clouds. Any isolated showers end. Patchy fog. Wind: Light Low: 54-60

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to sunny. Wind: Light High: 78-83

Wednesday Night: Clear with patchy fog. Wind: SE 4-9 Low: 61-67

Forecast Discussion:

Relatively quiet weather is expected to be in place tonight with lows in the 60s to near 70. Any isolated evening showers northeast of Binghamton fade. Skies bring variable clouds to clear conditions. Lows drop into the mid 50s to near 60.

A ridge of high pressure builds in over us Wednesday and we should see a fair amount of sunshine with highs in the low 80s. The ridge is short-lived and yields to a Great Lakes trough of low pressure Thursday. The most likely placement/travel of the trough brings the best chance of rain to areas west of Binghamton later in the day Thursday. Locations near east of Binghamton may stay dry through the daylight hours. The chance of rain west is 40% and 20% elsewhere. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Friday brings partial sun and a lingering 30% chance of some shower/storm activity. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures will climb significantly Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks dry right now with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunday may bring a few showers, but right now it looks like any activity would be isolated. The chance of precipitation is only 20%. Highs stay in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat indices both days climb into the low and possibly mid 90s. Head advisories could be issued in some areas should the forecast heat index reach 94.



Monday remains steamy with a 40% chance of some showers or storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Even next Tuesday remains sticky, but highs may step back a few degrees to the low and mid 80s.