Flash flood kills 15 in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A flash flood in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province has left at least 15 people dead and an unknown number missing. A district official says access to many locations is still blocked by mud. The flooding was triggered by heavy rains that caused three rivers to overflow. She says mud and other materials carried by the floodwaters covered roads and thousands of houses. Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near flood plains.