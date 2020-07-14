Governor shuts bars, dining as virus hits California hard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor is once again closing bars and indoor dining as the coronavirus sweeps the state with renewed ferocity. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday issued a broad set of closures as the state recorded more than 329,000 cases of COVID-19. Hospitalizations also have surged. Newsom said the virus isn’t going away anytime soon and he pleaded with people to heed social distancing and mask health guidelines. Meanwhile, many of the 30 counties on a state watch list were told to go even further and shut down gyms, malls, hair salons and indoor worship. That includes hard-hit Los Angeles County.