Jimmy Fallon, ‘Tonight’ show return to studio, sans audience

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Fallon and the ‘Tonight’ show have returned to their New York City studio for the first time since the coronavirus epidemic shut down much of television. He recorded Monday’s show in the studio along with the ‘Tonight’ show’s band, the Roots, but without an audience. Guests like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo were interviewed remotely. Fallon says he wants to show the public that there is a light at the end of the tunnel ‘if we keep each other safe.’ While infection rates have been soaring in other parts of the country, one-time coronavirus epicenter New York is slowly opening back up. The coronavirus pandemic shutdown TV and film production in March for safety reasons.