Justice Ginsburg treated in hospital for possible infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will remain there for a few days. The court says in a statement that the 87-year-old Ginsburg went to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills. She then underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The statement says the justice is resting comfortably and will receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.