Michael B. Jordan wants you to view a drive-in movie, on him

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Michael B. Jordan says “timing is everything. ” The SAG award winner marched in a Los Angeles Black Lives Matter protest last month demanding that Hollywood drastically increase its diversity in the executive ranks. Jordan, whose breakout “Fruitvale Station” role followed the events of a young Black man killed by a transit police officer, is channeling an urgency for change and healing into “A Night at the Drive-In.” The idea is to celebrate “multi-cultural and diverse voices in cinema” and bring communities together. Jordan’s Outlier Society is partnering with Amazon Studios in the effort. Movies will be shown in 20 cities nationwide, including New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Savannah, Georgia, and Knoxville, Tennessee. Attendance is free.