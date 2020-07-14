‘Mythbusters’ star Grant Imahara dies from brain aneurysm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Discovery Channel says longtime “Mythbusters” host Grant Imahara died from a brain aneurysm. The network confirmed his cause of death Tuesday. Imahara died Monday at the age of 49. The network said on its website that Imahara dedicated his life to using his skills to make people smile. The network says he was one of the few trained operators for the famed R2-D2 droid from Star Wars and engineered the Energizer Bunny’s popular rhythmic beat. Along with his “Mythbusters” fame, Imahara was known for starring on Netflix’s “White Rabbit Project.” He recently showcased on social media his recent creation of a fully animatronic Baby Yoda.