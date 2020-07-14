 Skip to Content

New York State Police respond to fatal crash involving pedestrian

NORWICH (WBNG) -- New York State Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian Monday night

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m. and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the Chenango County Medical Examiner transported the pedestrian for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

