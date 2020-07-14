“Operation Hardhat” catches drivers breaking the law in construction zones

(WBNG) -- New York State Police and the New York State Department of Transportation are teaming up again to crack down on unsafe driving in construction sites.

Governor Cuomo's initiative, Operation Hardhat, places police officers in construction sites to monitor traffic. Troopers are looking for speeding, texting and driving, not moving over, and other offenses that could put lives at risk.

"A lot of times, they're working with heavy machinery and they don't have the opportunity to look back at traffic. We're out here to raise awareness, and just make sure every single one of those workers goes back home to their families," said NYSP Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska.

State police say they did pull over a few vehicles during the operation. NYSDOT is also reminding drivers to not only move over in construction zones, but also for police vehicles, and cars that have their hazard lights on.

"When you kiss your kids or you kiss your spouse, or your parents when you say goodbye in the morning, you know you're going to come home at night, your kids are going to rush into your arms, however you're welcome," said NYSDOT Region 9 Public Information Specialist Scott Cook. "Imagine that not happening, imagine you not coming home from work. We don't want that to happen to our men and women."

State police say they will be continuing Operation Hard Hat at a variety of construction sites. According to NYSDOT, those construction zones can be active at any time of day.