Parents look toward new school year with uncertainty

(WBNG) -- Parents across the southern tier are still waiting to find out if their kids are heading back to school in the fall. The state released preliminary guidelines for reopening schools Monday, but a final decision won't be made until early August leaving many parents in limbo.

Pennie Merrick has four kids at home. When it comes to a school reopening plan, she says one size does not fit all.

"It's like which of my kids is going to end up being accommodated," says Merrick. "Each of my kids have a different situation, my fifteen year old he did not do well with the online learning."

Merrick says her son has autism and struggles with the idea of learning from home.

"For him this is the place where we have dinner, the place where we do video games, it's not the place where we do math," she says.

Merrick says while it's crucial that her son gets back to in person classes, she worries her youngest daughter will struggle with the state's proposed mask requirement.

"Having a five year old sit in school with a mask all day is going to be awfully hard," she says. "I just see them trading masks like 'this is my princess mask, do you want to trade?'"

12 News spoke with several other parents on Facebook about their thoughts when it comes to reopening schools.

Stacey from Endicott says her kids attend Catholic School in Broome County, she says she is pleased with the plan.

"As the parent of 2 asthmatic kids who struggle with even the common cold, I am happy that the guidelines call for social distancing and mask use to protect both them and the teachers in the building," she says "I am actually hopeful for a hybrid opening plan to allow in person instruction and the opportunity to be with classmates, while limiting the time in the school building by having remote days as well."

Courtney from the town of Maine says she too supports reopening schools.

"My child has cerebral palsy and attends and 8:1:1 program though Maine- Endwell," she says. "For children of all abilities its essential for their development to have face to face interaction. But for the special needs population it's crucial for their learning."

Jennifer Dickerson of Binghamton says while she is concerned about the virus, continuing online learning for the whole school year is easier said than done.

"Many children and families had a hard time keeping up because of jobs so online learning probably is not the best solution," she says "I want my child to go back to school and yes I have a lot of fears. When it comes to wearing the mask, if that is what is required my child will."

Despite her reservations, Merrick agrees that opening schools is the option that will accommodate the most families.

"If parents are feeling comfortable letting their kids go then they can let their kids go but if they don't then they can fill out paperwork and home school your kids, but it can't go the other way," she says. "You can't fill out paperwork saying 'I want my kids to go to the public school.'"