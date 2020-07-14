Police respond to fatal motorcycle, tractor crash in Pennsylvania

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania State Police say one person is dead in a motorcycle and tractor crash in Bradford County Sunday.

Police say 47-year-old James Place was killed when his motorcycle struck a tractor making a left-hand turn onto a field on Rolling Hills Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say Place was unable to stop his motorcycle.

A passenger riding along on the motorcycle was thrown off of it and was injured. The driver of the tractor was not hurt, police say.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.