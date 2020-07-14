Queen’s Australia rep was assured of power before ’75 crisis

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s office assured her representative in Australia he had the power to bring down the Australian government a week before he took the extraordinary move in 1975. That’s according to letters released by the National Archives of Australia after a court ruled the correspondence could not be kept secret indefinitely. Governor-General Sir John Kerr dismissed Prime Minister Gough Whitlam’s reforming government to resolve a deadlock in Parliament on the authority of the queen, who is Australia’s head of state. Kerr did not tell the queen he had decided to remove Whitlam and replace him with a caretaker until after he had done it.