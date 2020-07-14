Rabbi hurt in California synagogue shooting admits fraud

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The longtime leader of a Southern California synagogue who was wounded in a deadly attack at the house of worship he founded has pleaded guilty to participating in a multimillion-dollar fraud to disguise charitable contributions. Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein faces a maximum sentence of five years in custody, but prosecutors agreed to recommend he avoid prison. They noted his cooperation with investigators after federal agents raided his home in October 2018 and his widely praised response to the attack on the Chabad of Poway synagogue in April 2019.