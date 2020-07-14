Russia seeks prison terms for 3 youth group members

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have demanded prison terms for three members of a youth group charged with creating an extremist organization, in a case that elicited public outrage and has been seen as politically motivated. A prosecutor has asked a Moscow court on Tuesday to sentence three members of a group dubbed New Greatness to six, 6 1/2 and 7 1/2 years in prison, and to hand four more members suspended sentences. The accused were arrested in 2018 on the charges of creating an extremist organization aiming to overthrow the government. Defense lawyers maintained that undercover police agents had written the group’s radical program, effectively fabricating the case.