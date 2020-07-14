Thais seek to fix errors that allowed infected foreigners in

RAYONG, Thailand (AP) — Authorities in Thailand are urging almost 1,900 people to quarantine themselves and get tested for the coronavirus after a breakdown in screening allowed two foreigners with the disease to pose a risk to public health. The incidents came after seven weeks in which Thailand’s only new confirmed cases of the coronavirus were from Thais repatriated from abroad. Officials in Rayong closed several schools and a mall, sealed off part of the hotel where an infected member of an Egyptian military team stayed and gave coronavirus tests to people who might be at risk. The second case involved the infected 9-year-old daughter of a diplomat from Sudan.