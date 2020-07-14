Trump bristles at question about police killing Blacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump bristled at a reporter’s question about police killing African Americans and defended the right to display the Confederate flag as he continued to play into racial divisions in a pair of interviews. Trump seemed taken aback when asked by CBS’s Catherine Herridge why African Americans are still dying at the hands of police. “And so are white people,” he responded. There is no national database tracking police-involved shootings. But studies have shown that Black Americans are much more likely to be killed by police, even though more whites — who represent a larger portion of the population — are killed.