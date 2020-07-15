2021 Rose Parade canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Organizers say they have canceled the 2021 Rose Parade because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on planning for the New Year’s tradition and the risk of spreading infections. The Pasadena, California, Tournament of Roses Association said Wednesday the decision was put off until organizers were certain that safety restrictions would prevent staging of the 132nd parade. Since its inception in 1891, the parade has only not occurred during the wartime years of 1942, 1943 and 1945. The association says planning is continuing for the Rose Bowl college football game that normally follows the parade.