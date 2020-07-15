23 AGs sue DeVos over student loan forgiveness policy

Democratic attorneys general in more than 20 states have sued Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, seeking to repeal her overhaul of a student loan forgiveness program. Congress voted to strike down her policy, which makes it more difficult to get federal student loans erased, but President Donald Trump saved it through a veto. Led by California and Massachusetts, a coalition of 22 states and the District of Columbia are challenging DeVos’ policy in a federal suit filed Wednesday in San Francisco. The Education Department called the case “another grandstanding, politically driven lawsuit meant to grab a cheap headline.”