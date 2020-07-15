87 protesters arrested at Kentucky attorney general’s home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say 87 demonstrators who gathered at the home of Kentucky’s attorney general to demand justice for Breonna Taylor have been arrested. News outlets report protesters with the social justice organization Until Freedom gathered Tuesday for a sit-in at the home of Daniel Cameron. Police say they were charged with the felony crime of “intimidating a participant in a legal process”; disorderly conduct, and trespassing. Taylor was fatally shot by police on March 13 during a narcotics investigation. Her death set off weeks of protests and calls for the officers to be charged. Among those arrested were Kenny Stills, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, and Porsha Williams of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”