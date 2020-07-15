Amid virus spike, North Macedonia holds national elections

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Voters in North Macedonia are donning masks to take part in a general election, following months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Polls are staying open later Wednesday to encourage turnout, and authorities also scheduled two days of advance voting to allow people in quarantine or at greater risk from the virus to cast their ballots from home. Zoran Zaev’s governing Social Democrats called the early parliamentary election when he resigned as prime minister after the European Union failed to give North Macedonia a start date for EU membership talks. Zaev is facing a strong challenge from Hristijan Mickoski of the center-right VMRO-DPMNE party.