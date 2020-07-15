Wall Street climbs, tentatively, with hopes for vaccine

NEW YORK (AP) — Most of Wall Street is rising on Wednesday with hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine. Investors see a vaccine as the best way for the economy and human life to get back to normal, and researchers said late Tuesday that one developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna revved up people’s immune systems in early testing, as hoped. The S&P 500 was up 0.5% in its first day of trading since the announcement, though it had given up most of an earlier 1.3% gain by midday. The majority of stocks in the S&P 500 and other indexes remained higher despite the loss of momentum.