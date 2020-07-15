Berkeley moves toward removing police from traffic stops

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The progressive California city of Berkeley is moving forward with a novel proposal to replace police with unarmed civilians during traffic stops in a bid to curtail racial profiling. The City Council approved a police reform proposal early Wednesday that calls for a public committee to hash out details of a police department that doesn’t handle traffic stops or calls involving people experiencing homelessness or mental illness. The creation of a new transportation department to enforce traffic laws is months or years away, but police say it’s dangerous to have unarmed civilians ticket drivers. They say traffic stops can be dangerous and unpredictable.