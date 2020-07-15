‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Newly public body-camera video from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest shows a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death. Floyd tells officers he is “not a bad guy” as they try to wrestle him into a squad car. A few minutes later, with Floyd face-down on the street, the cameras record his fading voice as he eventually goes motionless. But the officers continue to keep him in a restrained position. The footage was filed last week by an attorney seeking to have charges dismissed against one of the four police officers charged in the case.