Bulgarian government faces no-confidence vote amid protests

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s Socialist Party has brought a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s center-right government. The party accuses the government of failing to uphold its promises to eliminate high-level corruption and acting in favor of oligarchs. The Socialists hope to regain power following week-long anti-graft protests that continued Wednesday. Party leader Kornelia Ninova called on the protesters to support the no-confidence motion by assembling in front of the parliament building during the vote, which is likely to be held at the end of next week. Borissov’s coalition government has a comfortable majority in the National Assembly, and analysts expect it to easily survive the no-confidence vote, its fifth since taking power in 2017.