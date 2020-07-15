China accuses Britain of helping Washington hurt Huawei

BEIJING (AP) — China has accused Britain of colluding with Washington to hurt Huawei after the tech giant was blocked from working on a next-generation mobile phone network. A government spokeswoman said Beijing will protect Chinese companies but gave no indication of possible retaliation. The British government says Huawei Technologies Ltd. will be excluded from work on the network because U.S. sanctions made it impossible to ensure the safety of Chinese-supplied equipment. A foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said Britain used “unfounded risks” to discriminate, suppress and exclude Chinese companies.” Washington accuses Huawei of being a security risk, which the company denies.