Colombia relocates village of ex-rebels as killings surge

A village of former guerrilla fighters has been relocated by Colombian authorities after 11 of its residents were murdered over the past three years. The Roman Ruiz Reincorporation Center in northwest Colombia was home to a group of ex-fighters of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia and their families, who lived in small prefabricated homes, and worked on projects that included raising chickens and a coffee farm. The village’s entire population of 94 people loaded their belongings onto trucks and buses on Wednesday to move to the banana-growing region of Uraba where the government has promised to help them build new homes.