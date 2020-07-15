Europe’s shift to electric cars picks up despite recession

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe’s car market is going electric. Even the coronavirus isn’t stopping the push to sell more battery cars. That’s because carmakers have to meet tough new limits on carbon dioxide imposed by the European Union, and selling more e-cars is the way to do that. More models are coming on the market and prices are coming down. Sales of electrics have held up better than those of gasoline and diesel cars. As a result, the share of electrics is increasing sharply. The US is moving more slowly in that direction, in part because gas is much, much cheaper. And it’s also because President Trump has set aside mileage requirements passed during the Obama administration.