Fire investigators to make unannounced at businesses, organizations violating virus guidelines

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says he will direct county fire investigators to check in on businesses and organizations that are violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Garnar says the Office of Emergency Services Fire Investigation Bureau has six officers that will make unannounced visits to places that the county received multiple COVID-19 related complaints, such as a lack of employees wearing masks.

The county executive says this is in response to a surge of virus cases in the county. On Wednesday, the county reported 125 active virus of the cases.

Garnar says around 50 percent of the cases are in the community. The rest are in congregate care facilities like Willow Point Nursing Home, which remains a virus hotspot.

If you wish to file a complaint, click here.

In the meantime, Garnar says he encourages people to continue wearing masks and maintaining social distance.