Flooded southern China braces for more storms

BEIJING (AP) — China’s meteorological agency has forecast heavy rain for five more days in the Yangtze River basin, a region already devastated by flooding this year. At least 141 people have been reported dead or missing across the nation. In some good news, the water level in China’s biggest freshwater lake began to recede after setting a record Monday. The flooding has forced 1.5 million people to evacuate so far this month. China’s worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost 3 million homes were destroyed.