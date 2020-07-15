Floyd family sues Minneapolis officers charged in his death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for George Floyd’s family have filed a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the four police officers charged in his death. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Minnesota alleges that the officers violated Floyd’s rights when they restrained him and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force, racism and impunity to flourish in its police force. Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin and the three other officers face criminal charges.