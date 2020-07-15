French prime minister defends police amid brutality concerns

PARIS (AP) — France’s new prime minister is firmly defending the police despite growing concerns about police brutality. He’s also pledging to crack down on ethnic or religious “separatism” in neighborhoods with large minority populations. Prime Minister Jean Castex vowed to fight racism and anti-Semitism, but didn’t directly address recent protests in France against racial injustice and police violence unleashed by George Floyd’s death in the United States. Instead he criticized drug traffickers and petty criminals who ambush police and promised a “firm response.” Multiple cases are running through French courts involving accusations that police were at fault for deaths or injuries during difficult arrests.