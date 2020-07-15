Heat makes a comeback

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 59-65

Thursday: Sun and clouds. 30% chance of scattered showers and storms especially west later in the day. Lots of dry time through the day. Wind: SE/S 7-12G23 High: 76-82

Thursday Night: 60% chance of showers and storms. A gusty storm possible. Wind: SE 7-14G19 Low: 62-67

Forecast Discussion:

Relatively quiet weather is expected to be in place tonight. Skies bring variable clouds to clear conditions. Lows drop into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

The ridge of high pressure that brought the sun Wednesday is short-lived and yields to a Great Lakes trough of low pressure Thursday. The most likely placement/travel of the trough brings the best chance of rain to areas west of Binghamton later in the day Thursday. Locations near east of Binghamton may stay dry through the daylight hours. The chance of rain west is 30% and less than 20% elsewhere. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Thursday night some showers and storms that develop during the day in WNY could drift into the Finger Lakes and across the area so the chance of a storm or rain increases to 60%. Any storms could be gusty.

Friday brings partial sun and a lingering 30% chance of some shower/storm activity. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will climb significantly Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks dry right now with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Sunday may bring a few showers, but right now it looks like any activity would be isolated. The chance of precipitation is only 20%. Sunday will be the hottest day with highs in the low 90s. Heat indices both days climb into the low and possibly mid 90s, especially Sunday. Heat advisories could be issued in some areas should the forecast heat index reach 94 in NYS. The heat index criteria are higher in PA.



Monday remains warm with a 30% chance of some showers or storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Even next Tuesday remains sticky, but highs may step back a few degrees to the low and mid 80s with a 40% chance of showers or storms. By next Wednesday the rain chance increases to 60% and highs stay in the low 80s.