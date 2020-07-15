In virus era, back-to-school plans stress working parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For children, school is an opportunity to learn and make friends. For many parents, it’s more: a safe place for their children to stay while they are at work, or even a necessity for them to be able to work. The outbreak of the new coronavirus has seen these two versions of school collide in ways that have thrown lives into disarray. Now President Trump is demanding that schools reopen in the fall, but with the virus resurging across the country, many working parents say there are no good options.