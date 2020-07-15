John Hickenlooper reports $5.2 million haul in Senate bid

DENVER (AP) — Democrat John Hickenlooper is reporting he raised $5.2 million last quarter in his bid for Colorado’s U.S. Senate seat. Hickenlooper is a former Colorado governor running against Republican Sen. Cory Gardner. Gardner is viewed as the most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection. Hickenlooper’s campaign says the money he raised between April 1 and June 30 is a record for any Colorado Senate candidate in any quarter. It comes as Democratic Senate candidates have been shattering fundraising records across the country. Democrats would need to net three seats and win the presidency to gain control of the Senate.