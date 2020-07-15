Judge halts execution amid claims inmate isn’t mentally fit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge has halted the execution of a federal death row inmate whose lawyers argue suffers from dementia. Wesley Ira Purkey was slated to be the second inmate executed by the federal government after a nearly 20-year hiatus ended this week. But a federal judge in Washington, D.C., imposed two different injunctions Wednesday. The Justice Department is appealing in both cases. Purkey’s lawyers say he can no longer grasp why he’s slated to die. He was convicted of a 1998 killing and was scheduled for execution at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. Another man, Daniel Lewis Lee, was put to death there Tuesday.