Many Zimbabweans sell goods from their cars in hard times

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Cars have become mobile markets in Zimbabwe where enterprising residents are selling goods from their vehicles to cope with economic hardships caused by the coronavirus. With their car doors and trunks wide open by the side of busy roads, eager sellers display a colorful array of goods in Harare, the capital city. Such unlicensed street vending is illegal and police have made a few arrests, but not enough to discourage the widespread practice. Selling items from the back of car trunks to beat economic hardships is not completely new in this once-prosperous southern African country, but it was mainly limited to those selling second-hand clothes. Now, newly unemployed people clog roadsides and street corners to sell from their cars.