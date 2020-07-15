Poland’s LGBT community feels fear and anger after election

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Members of Poland’s LGBT community say they are feeling angry and afraid after President Andrzej Duda won re-election in a divisive and bitter campaign that cast their rights movement as a dangerous “ideology.” Some activists say the homophobic rhetoric that emerged echoes policies in Russia under President Vladimir Putin, who signed a law in 2013 banning gay “propaganda.” They that Polish authorities are moving the country in that direction, and some already have fled the predominantly Catholic country, fearing discrimination. Others are vowing to stay and fight even harder for LGBT rights. During the campaign, Duda pledged to “ban the propagation of LGBT ideology in public institutions” and proposed a constitutional amendment to ban adoptions by same-sex couples.