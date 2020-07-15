State Police: Two dead, one injured in town of Pittsfield crash

TOWN OF PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash in the town of Pittsfield on Wednesday.

State Police say an investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle was transported to Bassett Hospital, and the two passengers did not survive.

Authorities say they responded to a report of a vehicle that went off the roadway at approximately 12:17 a.m. State Police arrived at the scene located near the 1100 block of County Route 13 in the town of Pittsfield.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

