Democrat MJ Hegar wins Senate nomination in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Air Force veteran MJ Hegar has won the Democratic nomination in Texas for U.S. Senate. Hegar on Tuesday defeated state Sen. Royce West in a primary runoff election that had been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. She will be an underdog against Republican incumbent John Cornyn but Democrats believe President Donald Trump’s sagging poll numbers give them an opening for an upset in America’s biggest red state. Hegar has run as a moderate and nearly won a House seat in a heavily conservative district in 2018.